Manhunt Monday: Who killed Donatello Kelly?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gloria Dales feels like her life has been turned upside down. In January 2019 Shelby County deputies found her 27-year-old son's badly decomposed body in the woods in Northaven.

Deputies say Donatello Kelly had been shot multiple times.

"I will never get to hear him no more. I will never get to see him no more unless it's on pictures," Dales said.

She says her son had been missing for nearly three months before his body was found. She filed a missing person's report in November 2018 and never stopped praying that her son would be found alive

Kelly's two small children are now forced to grow up without their father and without answers.

"If you are in heaven look down on your momma, cause she misses you so much. I just miss him so much," Dales said.

Deputies tracked Kelly to an apartment complex in the Douglas area. Surveillance cameras caught him getting into a blue Impala with two men on November 6.

They believe this may have been the last time Kelly was seen alive before he was chased into the woods, shot and left to die.

If you know who killed Donatello Kelly call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.