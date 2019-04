× Man killed during birthday party in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was killed during a birthday party over the weekend.

According to deputies, revelers were at the fairgrounds in Ashland, Mississippi around 10 p.m. Saturday when shots were fired. An adult male was struck and killed.

What led up to the shooting has not been released, but we do know one person has been detained. Charges have not been filed at this time.