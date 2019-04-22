× Man arrested after attempted carjacking in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after an attempted carjacking in Whitehaven.

The victim told police she was driving down Lakeview Road near Craft Road on April 19 when a man jumped out in front of her car, causing her to swerve to avoid him. He then ran to her car and began “aggressively” pulling on the driver’s side door in an apparent attempt to get it open.

That’s when the woman told police she sped off.

Officers arrested Christopher Hawkins a short time later after receiving a description of the suspect from the victim. She reportedly also identified Hawkins as the attempted carjacker when shown his picture as part of a lineup.

Hawkins was charged with felony attempted carjacking.