TBI investigating after deadly double shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. — One person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Ripley overnight.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Church Street between 10 p.m. and midnight.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, one person was fatally wounded and another critically injured during the incident.

Photos from the scene show police have placed crime scene tape around a home.