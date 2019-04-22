TBI investigating after deadly double shooting in Ripley

Posted 4:57 am, April 22, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, April 22, 2019

RIPLEY, Tenn. — One person was airlifted to the hospital following a shooting in Ripley overnight.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Church Street between 10 p.m. and midnight.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, one person was fatally wounded and another critically injured during the incident.

We know one person was airlifted to the hospital for treatment.

Photos from the scene show police have placed crime scene tape around a home.

