Authorities: Grandfather arrested after fight over diaper, throwing Xbox console at juvenile

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Mid-South grandfather was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he threw an Xbox console at a juvenile family member.

The incident happened at a home just off of East Shelby Drive near Irene Boulevard in southeast Shelby County on Saturday.

According to authorities, several family members were inside the home when a small child became unclothed, resulting in an argument between Adam Goodman and the rest of the family. A juvenile family member told Goodman her great grandfather was putting a diaper on the child.

Goodman allegedly picked up the Xbox and was walking out of the room when the juvenile made a comment threatening to call her mother on him. Authorities said he then turned around and threw the console at her, hitting her in the face. The impact busted her lip.

The suspect admitted to the fight, but said he did not hurt the juvenile.

Authorities said Goodman denied harming the child. He was charged with child abuse/neglect and domestic assault/bodily harm.