× Arlington father accused of having 8-year-old in vehicle during road rage incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An alleged road rage incident involving an eight-year-old child landed an Arlington father behind bars.

The victim told police he was traveling down Airline Road around 11 a.m. Sunday when he noticed a Saab 930 make a u-turn and begin following him. He eventually made his way to Highway 70 where the suspect struck his vehicle for the first time.

The man then turned onto Highway 269 where the suspect allegedly hit him at least four more time, police said.

During the incident, the victim admitted to police he was traveling up to 100 miles per hour in an attempt to get away from the driver, but to no avail. He also noticed at that time that the other driver had a small child in the front passenger seat.

Once they reached the Macon Road exit, the victim said the suspect backed off.

The driver was identified by police as 45-year-old Jeffery Brown. He was charged with aggravated assault and child abuse/neglect.