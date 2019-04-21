Video shows man firing gunshots in Parkway Village complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Neighbors in a Parkway Village apartment complex say they're fed up and scared after a man fired multiple gunshots in a parking lot in broad daylight.

The shooting was caught on camera at the Cottonwood Apartments Sunday afternoon. The video shows a man fire three gunshots into the air, yell at someone and drive away.

Neighbors say the man had a confrontation with someone else at the apartments, which led up to the shooting around noon.

"It's sad," said a woman who wanted to remain anonymous. She said her friend saw the commotion. "He's just scared to live here."

She also used to live at the complex but says she moved because of the constant crime. WREG's covered shootings, carjackings and robberies there in the past.

"It's bad that we got to walk around here being scared all the time. We've got babies running around here and people just don't care no more."

Another tenant we spoke with told us there have been four incidents like this in the past month. He said he's terrified and looking for somewhere else to live.

"This is like an everyday thing that's around this area."

We reached out to the Memphis Police Department to see if they're aware of the incident. We're waiting for a response.