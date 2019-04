× Two injured in East Memphis wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after being injured in a wreck at Walnut Grove and Farm Road in East Memphis, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived on the scene at 2 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck.

The victims were taken to Regional One Hospital. Their condition was later changed to non-critical.

This is an ongoing investigation.