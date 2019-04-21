× Martin earns All-Tournament team honors at Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – University of Memphis senior guard Jeremiah Martin earned a spot on the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament All-Tournament team for his play in the four-day showcase at Portsmouth, Va., for the nation’s top seniors.

Martin helped his team reach the finals, where it lost, 90-81, to the Portsmouth Partnership, a team led by Chris Clemons, who was the nation’s leading scorer and the only player in Division 1 to average more points than Martin in the month of February.

Martin was named to the all-tournament team after averaging 15 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists in the three games.

The Portsmouth rosters consisted of 64 of the top senior basketball players in the nation. The four-day, 12-game tournament format was played before NBA representatives from all 30 teams and is considered a prime opportunity for players to maximize their visibility.

Martin finished his Memphis career with 1,625 points, including 708 as a senior, the second-highest total by a UofM senior in school history. His career total ranks 10th in school history.

Martin averaged 19.7 points per game to become the first UofM player to lead a conference in scoring since Will Barton in 2012. Martin tied Temple’s Shizz Alston for the American Athletic Conference lead.

During the season, Martin had two games of 40 or more points to become the first Memphis player to accomplish the feat. In February, he averaged 30.8 points in eight games. Following the season, Martin was a unanimous AAC first-team selection.