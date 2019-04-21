× Man shot while trying to take tires off of car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police say that a man was shot while he was trying to take tires off of a car early Sunday morning.

According to Memphis police, the shooting happened at the Real Value Inn in the 3800 block of Lamar. Officers responded to the scene just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his thigh in the back seat of a car in the parking lot. There were also two bullet holes in the hood of the car and one bullet hole in the car’s windshield.

The victim told police that he was taking the tires off of his brother’s car in the parking lot when he was shot. The victim said that he didn’t see the shooter, but he did know that the gunshots came from a third-floor window.

The victim went to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say that a female victim was with the man when he was shot. She reportedly told officers that he had approached her and asked her to give him a ride to change out a set of tires at the Real Value Inn.

The female victim told police that she saw a man and a woman stick their heads out of a third-floor window. The man was holding a handgun, and they were yelling at the victims about stealing from their car.

The female victim told officers that she heard between 7-9 gun shots and saw sparks flying from the ground while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle. Police say she was not struck by any of the gunshots.

Police say that officers and the hotel manager were able to determine that the gunfire came from room 338. Police say a man who is a custodian for the business resided in the room. Officers and the manger knocked several times, but no one was in the room.

Police say that officers canvassed the area for witness, but did not find any.