Police: Five people injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis that injured five people Saturday evening.

Police responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. at 761 Chestnut Street. Preliminary information was that three people were shot, but police later changed that to five people.

One of the victims is in critical condition, the other four are non-critical. All five victims have been taken to the hospital, police said.

One female suspect is in custody. Police said the shooting seemed to stem from a fight involving multiple people.

WREG will provide updates as we learn more.