× Traveler may have exposed people to measles in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An out-of-state traveler may have exposed people to measles in Mississippi, the state says.

No cases have been identified yet, but the Mississippi State Department of Health is investigating measles exposure at various locations from April 9-11.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation of the contacts we know this individual made during that timeframe. Measles is extremely contagious, with a 90 percent chance of infection from exposure if you are not protected,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “So far we have not identified any cases in Mississippi, but please understand that you may have been exposed without knowing. Those who have not been vaccinated against measles need to take immediate precautions.”

If you were at any of the locations during the specified dates and times listed below, you could be potentially exposed to measles.

Subway Restaurant inside the Circle K, 4050 U.S. Highway 11 in Hattiesburg, from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 3509 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg, from 10-11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10

The state asks Mississippians to make sure they and their family are up-to-date on vaccinations, monitor for symptoms, and if symptoms do appear, call your physician or local emergency room before going to make sure the facility can make proper arrangements to avoid further spread of the illness.

For more information on measles, visit HealthyMS.com/measles.