Tennessee advances measure stating God as source of liberty

Posted 5:41 am, April 19, 2019, by

The Tennessee State Capitol Building in downtown Nashville is seen in this photo. A Tennessee state house panel voted on March 5, 2019, to advance a business anti-discrimination bill that advocacy groups fear would further an anti-LGBT agenda in the state.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A resolution that would change the Tennessee Constitution to say God is the source of liberty for the state’s citizens has cleared the House.

It’s a measure floated multiple times in the GOP-controlled Statehouse but has failed to gain enough traction to put it on the ballot.

Yet House members once again advanced the measure on Thursday, with some objecting after arguing that church and state should remain separate.

If approved, Tennessee’s constitution would say “We recognize that our liberties do not come from government, but from Almighty God.”

Amending the Tennessee constitution is a lengthy process. Proposed changes must pass by a majority during one two-year General Assembly, and then pass by at least two-thirds in the next, and then be approved by voters in a gubernatorial election year.

