Residents, leaders gather to remember those killed in Oklahoma City bombing

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Friday, residents and local leaders in Oklahoma City will gather to honor the lives lost on this day 24 years ago.

Back in 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols set off bombs that destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Building in Downtown Oklahoma City. The attack left 168 people, including children, dead and hundreds more injured.

Friday's ceremony at the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will begin exactly at 9:02 a.m. with a moment of silence that will last exactly 168 seconds. The names of those killed will then be read out loud, according to Tulsa World.

Also on Friday, city leaders plan to transplant a tree that was cloned from a scarred American elm that lived through the blast. They hope the younger elm will replace the nearly 100-year-old “Survivor Tree” once it dies.

The parent tree lives on at the memorial to those killed.

McVeigh was executed in June 2011 while Nichols is currently serving a life sentence.