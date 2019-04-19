× Police searching for 3-year-old girl missing from home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a 3-year-old girl who was left home alone but was missing from the home when her mother returned.

The girl’s mother told police she left her daughter, Bella Redus, home alone for about 30 minutes. When she came back home, the front door was open, and the girl was gone.

Redus is 3 years old, 3 feet tall, about 30 pounds and was last seen wearing a black night gown, police said. Her mother noticed Redus missing from the home in the 4100 block of Pine Hollow Drive around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information on this case should call Memphis Police at 901-543-2677.