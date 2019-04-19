Live at 9: Tim Lange, legislative update, Carpenter Art Garden & Alex Thomas

Interview with actor Tim Lange

A star of stage and screen, Ted Lange is best known for his role as bartender Isaac Washington on the long-running television series “The Love Boat.” Now, he’s spending the next two weeks right here in the Mid-South thanks to the Blues City Cultural Center.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Legislative update with Brian Kelsey and Raumesh Akbari

State lawmakers in Tennessee are working tirelessly to get legislation pushed through on a variety of different things, from banning cell phones while driving

to taking on the state's education system.

Senators Brian Kelsey and Raumesh Akbari stopped by Live at 9 to give us an update.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carpenter Art Garden

From workshops that provide training for different skills to community gardens, the Carpenter Art Garden in Binghampton aims to empower the children in the area to create their best futures. Henry Nelson joined us live to tell us how they do it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Alex Thomas

From dancing on the long running hit TV show "Soul Train" to the comedy stage and the big screen, Alex Thomas is one busy and talented man. This weekend you can find him right here in Memphis at Chuckles Comedy Club.