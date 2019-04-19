Lime electric scooters may add technology to detect if riders are drunk

Posted 5:04 pm, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26PM, April 19, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Could those popular electric scooters we see cruising the streets soon protect riders that may have had too much to drink?

Brad Bao, the co-founder and executive chairman of Lime, told technology news outlet The Verge they're working on adding features that would detect an inebriated person driving a scooter and we're not talking about a breathalyzer.

He said part of the technology being developed are special sensors in the scooter that would slow it down if irregular driving is detected.

Bao told The Verge some of the sensors can detect whether the scooter is driving in a straight line or wobbling.

He went on to say they're still working on the data and it has not yet been launched.

Explore Bike Share

Related Story
Shared bikes and scooters could almost double on Memphis streets

Jeremy Kudrna utilizes e-scooters, the new mode of transportation taking over downtown Memphis.

The medical student will be spending the next month here in Memphis for one of his ophthalmology rotations.

" I don't have a car so I'll be doing it maybe a couple times a week."

The scooter crucial to his commute. He welcomed the news of drunk driving sensors.

" I think it's a good use of technology. I think it's smart. I think with any new technology I think it's important to be ethical about how you're making those innovations. "

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.