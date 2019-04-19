Lil Nas X to the UofM? Rapper reacts to viral video on campus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A viral video of University of Memphis students taking Tom the Tiger to the old town road caught the attention of the song’s creator, rapper Lil Nas X.

The video, first posted on Twitter then shared by Lil Nas X on Instagram, shows students singing the popular song, “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, while dancing and singing the song. One student rides atop the university’s famed Tom the Tiger statue.

When Lil Nas X shared the video on Instagram, he added the caption, “what school is this i’m tryna pop up,” suggesting that he’d be open to visiting the UofM for a performance. The school replied, “The University of Memphis! Come thru! Beale street is better than the Old Town Road!”

The UofM also quoted Lil Nas X’s tweet with the video, saying, “No Soundcloud but you can apply here” with a link to apply to the school.

The original version of the song flew up the Billboard music charts, but when it was taken out of the country music genre, Nas X decided to get Cyrus to join in, making the song even more of a hit.

“Old Town Road” and its Billy Ray Cyrus remix are currently No. 1 and 2 on iTunes’ top charts and No. 2 and 3 on Spotify.

The UofM has a history of bringing high-caliber hip hop artists to campus for student events. Some performers in recent years include Big Sean, B.o.B., Ludacris, Ty Dolla $ign, T.I., Rae Stremmurd and 21 Savage.

It is unclear if there are any talks to bring the rapper to campus.