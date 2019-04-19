Lawsuit filed over Waffle House shooting in Tennessee

Posted 6:30 am, April 19, 2019, by

Law enforcement officials work the scene of a fatal shooting at a Waffle House in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Sunday, April 22, 2018. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The mother of a woman who was killed in a shooting at a Tennessee Waffle House last year has filed the latest lawsuit over the attack.

News outlets report 21-year-old DeEbony Groves’ mother filed the suit seeking $100 million and a jury trial. The suit was filed against Travis Reinking and his father, Jeffrey Reinking.

Travis Reinking faces four murder charges. The lawsuit contends he shot and killed Groves with a gun he wasn’t supposed to have and Jeffrey Reinking should have kept the weapon away from his son.

Jeffrey Reinking is charged in Illinois with unlawful delivery of a firearm. He’s accused of giving an AR-15 rifle to his son, who had been a patient in the mental health unit of a hospital.

The families of two other victims have also filed lawsuits.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.