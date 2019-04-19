× Elizabeth Warren says House should start impeachment proceedings for Trump

(CNN) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump on Friday.

“The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack,” the 2020 Democratic candidate wrote on Twitter. “Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: ‘Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.’ The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment.”

The Massachusetts Democrat added: “To ignore a President’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future Presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways.”

Warren, a vocal critic of Trump, also said: “The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States.”

