DNA testing leads to rape conviction of Tennessee man

Posted 11:30 am, April 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:31AM, April 19, 2019

Carlos Wilson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Prosecutors say DNA testing helped convict a Tennessee man for raping a woman in her apartment more than nine years ago.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office in Memphis said in a news release that 44-year-old Carlos Wilson was found guilty Wednesday of rape and aggravated burglary.

Witnesses said during the trial that Wilson broke into an apartment in January 2010 and raped a 21-year-old woman who was in bed with her 3-year-old son. Wilson allegedly threatened to kill the woman or the child if she screamed or told police.

Wilson is already serving a 21-year prison sentence for the sexual battery and exploitation of a child in 2011. DNA obtained when Wilson was arrested in that case linked him to the woman’s rape.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.