Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week

Posted 8:11 am, April 19, 2019, by

Former US vice president Joe Biden arrives at a rally organized by UFCW Union members to support Stop and Shop employees on strike throughout the region at the Stop and Shop in Dorchester, Massachusetts, on April 18, 2019. - The 76-year-old Biden has not yet officially thrown his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential election. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce he’s running for president next week.

That’s according to three people with knowledge of Biden’s plans.

Biden will enter the race as a Democratic front-runner, although the 76-year-old faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.

The announcement is expected as early as Wednesday and would cap months of deliberation over his political future.

The people with knowledge of Biden’s plans insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Atlantic first reported Biden’s decision.

