Accident sends vehicle into water, injures two people at Quince Road apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were reportedly injured after a car accident at a local apartment complex.

Police said they responded to the Madison at Cypress Lakes Apartment complex on Quince Road overnight to discover two cars had been involved in an accident. The impact sent one of the cars into the water.

Authorities said there were two victims in this case – a male that was critical and a female- but neither were transported to the hospital by ambulance.