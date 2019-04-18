Names of 15 Tennessee medical professionals in opioid takedown released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant formally announced the indictments Thursday of 15 people in West Tennessee accused of illegally prescribing opioids and other medications.
It was part of a larger operation that involved 60 defendants in several states.
Dunavant called it the largest takedown of medical professionals ever.
“These defendants are nothing more than white-coated drug dealers,” Dunavant said.
If convicted, all of the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines up to $1 million.
One doctor, Richard Farmer, is accused of giving prescription meds in exchange for sexual favors. He’s also accused of prescribing to a pregnant woman.
The names of those indicted in West Tennessee are:
Thomas Kelly Ballard
Michelle N. Bonfield
Glenn R. Bonfield
Dr. Richard Farmer
Dr. Michael Hellman
Dr. Thomas Hughes
James Litton
Britney Petway
Charles Alston
Dr. Jay Shires
Dr. Loran Karlowsky
Mary Ann Bond
Jeffrey W. Young Jr.
Dr. Alexander Alperovich
Andrew Rudin