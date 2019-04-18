× Names of 15 Tennessee medical professionals in opioid takedown released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant formally announced the indictments Thursday of 15 people in West Tennessee accused of illegally prescribing opioids and other medications.

It was part of a larger operation that involved 60 defendants in several states.

Dunavant called it the largest takedown of medical professionals ever.

“These defendants are nothing more than white-coated drug dealers,” Dunavant said.

If convicted, all of the defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison and fines up to $1 million.

One doctor, Richard Farmer, is accused of giving prescription meds in exchange for sexual favors. He’s also accused of prescribing to a pregnant woman.

The names of those indicted in West Tennessee are: