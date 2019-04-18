× Two people airlifted to Memphis hospital following Tunica shooting

TUNICA, Miss. — Two people were airlifted to a Memphis hospital following a shooting overnight in Tunica, Mississippi.

According to authorities, dispatch received several calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Edwards, which is just off of Highway 61 at the Prichard Road exit.

They said two men were shot multiple times and airlifted to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis for treatment.

Suspect information has not been released.

Authorities said they would release additional information on Thursday.