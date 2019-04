× Several school districts to close early Thursday due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several local school districts have started announcing they will be closing early due to the threat of severe weather.

The South Panola School District told WREG they will be closing Thursday at 1 p.m.

Lafayette County Schools said they will be closing several minutes later at 1:15 p.m.

Coahoma School District will close at 1:30 p.m.

Tate County Schools will also be closing at 1:30 p.m.