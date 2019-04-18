× SCS concludes investigation into complaint about Superintendent Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has concluded an investigation into Superintendent Joris M. Ray.

In a released statement officials said they received a “semi-anonymous” complaint in the fall of 2018, and Glankler Brown, PLLC began an independent investigation.

Officials say the accuser didn’t provide his or her identity, location, date, time or circumstances of the alleged incidents. Therefore the investigator reached out to employees with the first name initial and last name of the accuser.

Several SCS employees were interviewed. A search was also done to determine if other complaints against the superintendent had been made.

Officials say the “allegations were determined to be unfounded and without merit.”