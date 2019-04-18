SCS concludes investigation into complaint about Superintendent Ray

Posted 7:04 pm, April 18, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:04PM, April 18, 2019

Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools has concluded an investigation into Superintendent Joris M. Ray.

In a released statement officials said they received a “semi-anonymous” complaint in the fall of 2018, and Glankler Brown, PLLC  began an independent investigation.

Officials say the accuser didn’t provide his or her identity, location, date, time or circumstances of the alleged incidents. Therefore the investigator reached out to employees with the first name initial and last name of the accuser.

Several SCS employees were interviewed. A search was also done to determine if other complaints against the superintendent had been made.

Officials say the “allegations were determined to be unfounded and without merit.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.