× Registration for SCS summer learning program ends Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are only a few spots left in Shelby County Schools’ annual Summer Learning Academy, and Thursday is the last day to get your child registered.

The summer program promises to give children a safe, completely free summer experience in a school setting.

The program is offered at 40 schools throughout the district. Many of these schools have already filled up their attendance. The schools that have available spots at the time of this story are listed below.