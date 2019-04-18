× Man wanted out of Desoto County arrested after armed standoff in Osceola

OSCEOLA, Ark. —A man wanted out of Desoto County was arrested following an armed standoff overnight in Osceola, Arkansas.

The Arkansas State Police identified the suspect as 36-year-old Justin James Brady, who hours beforehand had allegedly fled from Missouri Highway Patrol officers. Officers in Arkansas received information about the suspect and located him around 10 p.m. at a gas station on West Keiser Avenue (Highway 140).

At that time, authorities said they approached the suspect, who refused to exit the vehicle. Officers quickly realized Brady was armed and called for backup.

They said a woman was also in the car with Brady and she may have been held against her will.

Officers began communicating with Brady around 2 a.m. and the female was eventually released. Brady surrendered to police two hours later.

Authorities said Brady was originally wanted in Desoto County, Mississippi on sexual battery charges.

More than a dozen officers from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, Arkansas State Police and the Osceola Police Department were involved in the standoff. Some of the officers were seen in SWAT gear and an armored vehicle was on the scene.