Hernando woman turns herself in after shooting, killing husband, police say

HERNANDO, Miss. — A Mississippi woman was arrested overnight after police say she walked into a police precinct and turned herself for murdering her husband.

On April 17, police said Jamie Lynn Johnson arrived at the Hernando Police Department and told authorities there had been a shooting that resulted in a homicide. She stated after the shooting she called her pastor and her mother to seek guidance, and then the pair accompanied her to the precinct to turn herself in.

Officers said they found Johnson’s husband, Gregory Lee Johnson, dead inside a home. He had reportedly died from a single gunshot wound.

Jamie Lynn Johnson was charged with murder and booked into the Desoto County Jail. She was given a $250,000 bond.

According to the jail system, she was also charged with child neglect. It’s unclear if a child was at the home at the time of the shooting.