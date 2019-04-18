× Flash Flood Watch issued for entire WREG viewing area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for the entire WREG viewing area.

The alert is active through this evening.

The agency said three inches of rain is possible as a new system moves through the area on Thursday, with some areas seeing higher amounts.

Flash flooding presents a very dangerous situation and drivers are encouraged to take it slow on Mid-South roadways. As always, if you come across standing water, turn around, don’t drown.