× Ex-Mississippi sheriff sentenced on bribery charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Mississippi sheriff accused of taking bribes to allow drug distribution and a robbery was sentenced Thursday to six years in prison.

Former Tallahatchie County Sheriff William Brewer, 58, pleaded guilty to extorting a bribe. In addition to his prison sentence, he will serve three years of probation and forfeit $42,500.

According to the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi, Brewer accepted a total of $10,000 in bribes over a two-month period in 2018 from a drug dealer who was cooperating with the FBI. The man informed Brewer he was planning to rob a drug dealer and delivered the money, saying it was proceeds from the stolen drugs, authorities said.

Brewer had faced up to 20 years in prison, but some charges were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea.