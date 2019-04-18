× City Watch Alert: Police searching for possibly kidnapped woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have issued a City Watch alert for a woman police believe was kidnapped early Thursday morning.

Katerina Catalan was last seen around 3:45 a.m. Thursday at the Econo Lodge Hotel on South Camilla Street.

She was reportedly with a man named Rodney Martin Junior in a silver 2003 Lexus with TN license plate MG9-281. The vehicle was then seen traveling westbound on Union Avenue.

Martin is believed to be armed.

If you see her, call Memphis police at (901) 545-2677.