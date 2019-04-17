× Woman accused of creaking into car, going on shopping spree with stolen cards

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman was charged with breaking into a car, stealing property and then using stolen credit cards to go shopping.

Kimberly Fitch was arrested on multiple charges, including theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card on Monday.

The victims in the case told police they were inside the Planet Fitness on North Germantown Parkway when someone broke into a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban and stole several items, including an iPad Pro, a Dell laptop, a backpack, a HP laptop, purse, a check card, credit cards and state IDs. The stolen merchandise had a total value of nearly $5,000.

The owner of the stolen credit cards received a notification that it was being used at the Wolfchase Galleria Mall just down the street. More than $700 had already been charged at Finish Line, another $538 at Dillard’s and $910 at Mega Jewelry.

Another electronic device that was also taken during the incident was also pinging at the mall.

Video surveillance from the Planet Fitness showed the suspect to be driving a 2018 silver Malibu. That same vehicle was later discovered at the mall with Kimberly Fitch inside. The stolen merchandise was also in plain view, police said.

Fitch denied having been apart of the crime, saying she had allowed a man to drive her vehicle to the Enterprise Rent-A-Car near Planet Fitness. She said she then drove the vehicle to the mall where she watched the same man make the purchases.