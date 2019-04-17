× Three arrested in Arkansas child predator operation

ARKANSAS — Three people were arrested in eastern Arkansas during a child sex predator initiative, bringing the total number of people arrested in the initiative to 18.

The drug task force initiative, called Operation Kandy Krush, targets child sex predators in the six counties in Arkansas’ First Judicial District: Cross, Lee, Monroe, Phillips, St. Francis and Woodruff.

“Our agency has taken the lead to diversify and protect our children using the special investigatory skills of our agents,” a Drug Task Force agent said. “As long as the DTF exists, our agents will continue to be at the tip of the spear protecting our communities from child predators.”

The first man arrested, 36-year-old Garland Williams, AKA “TuTu,” of Forrest City, was arrested April 14 and charged with internet stalking of a child. His bond was set at $100,000, and he was released on bond that same evening.

Williams allegedly sent photos of his genitals to a person who he thought was a 15-year-old girl. Williams asked the girl to send him sexually graphic photos of herself and offered to pay for a hotel room with an intent to have sex with the child, according to a release from the First Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Williams was arrested and admitted to officers that he sent the explicit photos.

The second man arrested was Jerry Reyes, AKA “Jay” or “JR,” 34, of Forrest City. He was arrested April 15 after he sent pornographic videos, discussed sex acts and talked about meeting for sex with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

“If I knew u were like real n not the feds we could,” Reyes messaged the girl. Reyes clarified, “But between everyone else we couldn’t do nothing till u were 18 years old. Legally speaking.”

Reyes was arrested and charged with internet stalking of a child. He told officers he is a Latin Kings gang member. He will be in St. Francis County District Court at 1 p.m. Wednesday for his first court appearance.

Dustin Spencer Clowers, AKA “Richard Dangle,” 35, of Harrisburg, was arrested on April 16 on a charge of internet stalking of child.

He was arrested after he sent sexually graphic photos of his genitals and asked for sexually explicit photos in return from a person who he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Clowers had outstanding felony warrants in Poinsett County at the time of his arrest for failure to appear on battery and drug possession charges and a probation revocation. He was also trespassing and living in a trailer without the owner’s knowledge at the time of his arrest.

Clowers is being held in Poinsett County Jail, and more charges are expected to be filed there.