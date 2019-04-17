× Westwood High students say they were stopped from taking state tests due to dress code

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Westwood High School students are upset over a controversy they said is keeping them from giving a state test their full attention.

Students study and prepare all year for the state tests, but on Wednesday some students said they couldn’t even stick around to see if their hard work would pay off because they were suspended for violating the school’s dress code.

“If the school has rules and regulations that is what they need to follow,” said Curtis Jackson, who lives near the school.

Jackson lives a street over from the school. He said he thinks the dress code problems start with parents and doesn’t see why it’s test-takers who are being punished.

“At the end of the day the parents have to step up,” Jackson said.

He said if parents knew about the test, then they should’ve made sure students weren’t bending any rules, especially on such an important academic day.

“They might need to just give them a warning and let them go ahead and take their test,” Jackson said.

The calls started rolling into the WREG newsroom Wednesday morning with student after student claiming their principal suspended them and stopped them from testing because of their wardrobe choice.

Jackson doesn’t agree with that call at all.

“They need to take the test,” he said.

Jackson said students should obey the school’s rules, but sending them home isn’t the right answer either. He said sacrificing a student’s success over a dress code violation seems small in the grand scheme of their overall mission of putting them in position to succeed.

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools to see if they know anything about the dress code violation allegations. We are waiting to hear back.

We are also working to find out if these students were in fact told to go home and when they will have the chance to make up Wednesday’s test.