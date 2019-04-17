Pass It On: A deserving family helps a deserving woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Florida family that could use some help is keeping the focus on others.

Anthony Richards, 5, has a rare form of Leukemia and is receiving treatment at St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. While his family is struggling they want to help someone else.

Meet our play maker Tiffany Richards.

"I am born and raised in Memphis. I went to Millington High School, and about 11 years ago I moved to Florida, met my wonderful husband, had kids and that's our home now. What brings us back to Memphis is my son. He's 5-years-old. When he was 2 he was diagnosed with AML Luekemia. So it has been a long three years. We go back and forth, but this time we've been back for about a year."

Richards says one of the first things they did when they moved back to Memphis was find a church home. That's when they started attending New Church Memphis.

"They've welcomed us with open arms, they pray with us, they check on us. One woman in particular, Miss Carole, she sits behind us in the other pew and she always, every time Anthony comes in, she grabs him for a hug," Richards said.

But Miss Carole has her own issues.

"Last month she was going to get into her car and it started smoking. She's disabled, she's on a walker. She quickly got out as fast as she could when the car exploded."

It's time to "Pass It On."

We're passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and an additional $300 from our anonymous donor. We immediately headed to Miss Carole's.

Richards explained why we were there.

"I don't have much, and I was just so heart broken about the situation. So I nominated you for Pass It On."

Anthony counted out the cash. Miss Carole was thrilled.

"I was donated a vehicle that needs work done on it , and this will come in so handy. And I'm very blessed by God and by Tiffany," she said.