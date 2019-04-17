× Nearly 60 years after his death, Memphis Korean War veteran identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 60 years after his death, a Memphis man killed during the Korean War has been identified.

According to the military, Army Captain Rufus Hyman, 23, was engaged in combat operations with Company A, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division near Kwonbin-ni, South Korea when he was reported missing.

A year later, remains were recovered from the same area by a Search and Recovery Team from the American Registration Service Group, but they could not be identified. The remains were then sent to the National Cemetery of the Pacific and buried as an Unknown.

On October 2017, the remains were disinterred and sent for identification testing.

They were positively identified as belonging to Capt. Hyman in February 2019.

The family’s plans moving forward are unknown.