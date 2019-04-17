× Man wanted in 2016 Clarksdale killing arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — A man wanted in the 2016 shooting death of a man in Mississippi has been arrested more than 700 miles away in Lincoln, Nebraska.

According to KHGI, authorities began looking to identify Stephon Clay of Clarksdale after he was spotted acting suspiciously near a federal courthouse in Lincoln. They made contact with police in Mississippi and that’s when they discovered he was wanted in connection to a deadly shooting back in 2016.

He was located by the U.S. Marshals Servic’s Metro Fugitive Task Force and arrested. Members of the Lincoln and Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force and the Lincoln Police Department helped in the arrest.

Clay is suspected in the March 19, 2016, shooting death of 22-year-old Steven Harris in Clarksdale. Another person was also injured in that shooting in the 600 block of Garfield Street.