Man arrested on assault charges after gaming platform unplugged

April 17, 2019

Joshua Stone was charged with domestic assault by Metro Police.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A Nashville man has been charged with domestic assault after someone unplugged his PlayStation, according to police.

Police said Joshua Stone got into an argument with the victim while playing video games. He told officers the woman unplugged the PlayStation, so he body-slammed her.

The woman suffered injuries to her head.

