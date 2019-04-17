× Drivers concerned after latest interstate shooting: ‘How are we going to get this under control?’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was sent to the hospital and several lives were put at risk when shots were fired on I-240 Tuesday night.

The driver of a RAV4 was headed home from downtown with his wife and two other people when the shots rang out. They were near the Millbranch exit on I-240 east.

The driver told police he heard a loud pop. After pulling over he saw a bullet had pierced his car and jammed into a seat, which injured one of his passengers. She’s expected to be okay.

Police shut down the interstate from about 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. to canvass for clues. No evidence was found.

At this point it’s unclear what led to the gunfire or where it came from.

While no one in the car that was shot at wanted to talk to us, other drivers had plenty to say. “It’s really scary, being a mother of three. I can’t understand why,” a woman said.

This isn’t the first shooting on the interstate or on a busy road in Memphis. The most recent shooting happened on Poplar and White Station. Police say a woman was shot twice when she got caught in a shootout between people in two cars.

Two people were later arrested.

“How are we going to get this under control? What’s going to happen to make this change,” driver Regina Crossland said.

We asked Memphis Police that very question but never heard back. In the past they’ve asked other agencies like the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help out more than their regular patrols. However, the Tennessee Highway Patrol told us they’re unaware of Memphis Police reaching out again.

Police haven’t released any information about the shooter.

If you know anything you can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.