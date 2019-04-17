Does It Work: Goodgrips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG's Corie Ventura loves avocados but will admit prepping them isn't the most enjoyable task.

"For some reason when its time to cut them, pit them and slice them, it becomes a ten-minute ordeal."

Good thing she decided to test the Goodgrips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicers, which claims to split, pit and slice for perfect pieces every time.

"What`s really cool about this, it has a blade where you can halve it. You have the pit. It removes the pit. Then you've got the slicer for your seven perfect slices."

To remove the pit after the stainless steel blade digs into it, just flip it around and you can just pop it out. So it claims, so lets give it a shot.

Step one: slice the avocado length wise.

The plastic blade was pretty sharp and sliced right through the avocado skin with ease.

Step two: position the pitter above pit. Press into pit and twist to remove.

"You can kind of feel it grip and attach to it."

To pop out the pit, just push the pit through the small hole located in the other side.

Step three: press the slicer into the avocado to slice and remove.

Unfortunately, that is where the problems started. She was two for two until it was time to slice and remove.

"My slices are prettier than this one. What?"

So, she tired it again.

"It sliced it. The whole thing didn't come out."

It did slice it better than the first time but there was still a lot left in the avocado halve. So, she grabbed a new one. Halved it, pit and sliced it.

"It happened again. The whole thing came out."

"I mean it already takes me, its like a ten-minute ordeal. This has turned into a 20-minute ordeal now."

Goodgrips 3-in-1 Avocado Slicers, you failed the Does It Work test.