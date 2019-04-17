Crowley joins Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss head men’s basketball coach Kermit Davis announced the addition of former West Point star Austin Crowley to the Rebels Basketball program. Crowley is a consensus four-star guard who played his first two years of high school in West Point, Mississippi before spending his final two years at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas, becoming a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

“Signing the best players in Mississippi has been a top priority for our staff in our first year. Austin Crowley is the full package – an elite, talented, excellent student that has outstanding character,” Davis said. “Austin comes from a great family in West Point, Mississippi. Sunrise Christian and coach Luke Barnwell have given Austin a great base for success at the SEC level.”

The 6-foot-5 guard is rated as a four-star by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals. Crowley sits as the No. 70 player in the country and 20th-best guard nationwide according to 247Sports.

