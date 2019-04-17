× Bowen tabs Crane as Tigers’ new Deputy AD

MEMPHIS — University of Memphis Athletics Director Tom Bowen announced Wednesday that Jeff Crane has been named the school’s Deputy Athletics Director.

“We conducted a national search and had over 160 applicants. We are bringing one of the best young administrators in the business to Memphis,” Bowen said. “I’m excited to have Jeff and his family join my staff here at Memphis.”

Crane comes to the U of M after serving as Executive Associate Athletics Director at the University of South Carolina. He began his career at South Carolina in 2006 and held various leadership positions there, including oversight of marketing and directing fundraising efforts for Gamecocks Athletics, raising more than $175 million for student-athlete scholarships and facilities.

Before his arrival at South Carolina, Crane headed up marketing efforts for TCU athletics.

Crane replaces Mark Alnutt who left the U of M in March of 2018 to become the athletic director at the University of Buffalo.