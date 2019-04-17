× Body found in downtown retention pond identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who was found dead in a retention pond downtown April 6 has been identified.

Police identified the man as Davy Eugene Thacker, 63. Family has been notified.

Officers got a call April 6 and found a body floating in a retention pond near North Front Street and Saffarans Avenue. They said the body was that of a white man, and the man was dead when officers arrived.

The cause of death is still undetermined.

Loved ones of a man who hasn’t been seen since jumping into the Wolf River Harbor last month were hoping the body was identified as James Rosenbaum, 41. With a different result coming from this case, Rosenbaum’s loved ones will have to wait longer for answers.