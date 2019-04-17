× Baugh joins Tigers by signing his NLI

MEMPHIS — Another one of Memphis’ top talents, makes it official.

Damion Baugh makes good on his pledge to Penny Hardaway, signing a National Letter of Intent to join James Wiseman, D.J. Jeffries and Malcolm Dandridge as members of coach Penny Hardaway’s talented Class of 2019.

“Damion will bring toughness, basketball IQ and winning attitude to our program,” Hardaway said.

Baugh, a native of Nashville, played his junior and senior seasons in Memphis at Tennessee Prep. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard is listed as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports who also lists Baugh as the No. 4 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 118 player overall in the Class of 2019.