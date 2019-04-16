× ‘You ain’t going to flex on me’: Man opens fire on car with two-month-old boy inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he fired a weapon at a car with a two-month-old baby in the back seat.

The victim told police he was driving in the area of Yale and Ramill when he noticed a black Nissan Maxima swerving in and out of traffic behind him. Both parties were stopped at the red light and that’s when the victim said the suspect rolled down his window and shouted, “you ain’t going to flex on me.”

The suspect then got out of his vehicle armed with an AK-47 and fired a shot into the back of the car, the driver said.

Fearing for his son’s safety, the man said he yelled at the suspect, telling him to stop because of the child. The suspect then got back into his car and drove off.

During the course of the investigation, police said they identified the suspect as 25-year-old Martavian Smith. He was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.