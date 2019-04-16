Woman says life savings gone after expensive coins are stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lou Goodwin lives on a quiet property in Eads, Tennessee. The 82-year-old remodeled it just before she lost her husband in 2018.

She remembers when her granddaughter’s boyfriend helped her during that time. “He sat right behind me at the funeral. He started to go to church with us. Sat right behind me at church. I gave him a bible at Christmas."

She says she’d heard 22-year-old Brandon Raley had a drug problem, but she looked out for him because she also knew he had a tough upbringing. So she welcomed him into her home, and he offered to help with renovations.“He’d be painting, have to go in the garage to get the paint," Goodwin said.

That’s how she says Raley figured out how to steal her life savings slowly over the course of four months.

Goodwin says her late husband never told her about a key to the safe, but Raley somehow found it and took cash and valuable coins , including gold Kugerrands worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I don’t know how many Kugerrands my husband had bought over the years. They were all gone, 200 of them. I would it would be somewhere around $500,000."

Goodwin says she went to get money to pay her taxes Monday and that’s when she realized the safe was completely empty. She called the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and they used a website to find records of Raley taking the gold to pawn shops..

We went to the suspect's Bartlett home and a woman identifying herself as his sister answered the door. We asked her about her brother and whether he’d do this. She told us, "I'd rather not sorry."

Raley told deputies a homeless friend asked him to sell the gold because the friend didn’t have identification.

Goodwin says that’s an excuse. "He spent Christmas with us. I never dreamed he’d do that to me. But I don’t think you can trust anyone.” She says she has no idea how she’ll pay her taxes now, but somehow. God will take care of her.