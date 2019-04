× Victim taken to hospital after shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at I-240 eastbound at mile marker 25 in Shelby County, the Memphis Fire Department said.

Police responded to the scene at 9:23 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital.

Eastbound traffic is affected with right lanes blocked. The scene is expected to be cleared Tuesday night.

This is an ongoing investigation.