× Shelby County offering low-cost rabies vaccinations for pets

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – Shelby County pet owners are encouraged to bring their dogs and cats to one of two locations on April 27 or May 11 for low-cost rabies vaccinations and license tags.

The annual Rabies Vaccination Drive is scheduled for 1-5 p.m. on those days at these two locations: Benjamin Hooks Library at 3030 Poplar Ave.; and the Shelby County East Government Complex at 1075 Mullins Station Road in the Building W-1 parking lot.

The cost of the rabies tag varies between $15 and $25 according to the pet owner’s city of residence and the reproductive status of the pet, but the price includes both the rabies shot and the license tag for the pet’s collar.

All dogs must be on a leash and cats in a carrier to ensure the safety of both the pet and the public. For more information about the annual Rabies Drive, call the Shelby County Health Department’s Vector Control Program at 901-222-9715 during regular business hours, Monday -Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.